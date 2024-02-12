Usher Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 2:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Due to incredible fan demand, Usher has extended his Usher: Past Present Future to more cities and additional shows in Atlanta. Produced by Live Nation, the now 51 date tour will kick it all off in Atlanta before making stops in Seattle, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Houston and more.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi pre sale beginning Tuesday, February 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of Usher: Past Present Future. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 15 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Usher, pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

After performing at The Apple Music Halftime Show on February 11 in Las Vegas, Usher stated: “​​I was not exaggerating when I shared with the world that my performance would be a celebration of the past 30 years of my career. I will never forget the energy from the cast & crew, the fans in the stadium, the guest performers and the adrenaline from this monumental milestone in my career. I’m so happy everyone enjoyed it, my goal always is to bring people together and feel good through my music and performance.”

Usher Tour Dates

8/16 – 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

8/20 – 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

8/23 – 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

8/27 – 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

8/30 – 31– Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/2 -3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/6 – 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/12 – 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9/17 – 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/21 – 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

9/28 – 29 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/3 -5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/7 – 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

10/11 -14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/17 – 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/22 – 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/25 – 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/28 – 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

11/10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

11/18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

11/27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center