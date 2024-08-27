mxdwn Premiere: Kit Major Returns With Thrilling New Single & Video “Garbage Planet”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 27th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

LA-based indie rocker Kit Major has returned with new music, this time, in the form of thrilling new single “Garbage Planet.” The song is accompanied by an equally spirited music video and serves as a taste of what’s to come from her upcoming Love.Sick.Major EP which is scheduled to arrive later this year on October 25. The song follows previously released lead single “Let Me In Your Band.”

Speaking on the album’s standout moments, Major offered, “I think these songs are a great introduction to me and reintroduction if you’ve been with me since my “Pray 2 Pop” days. These songs are a good reflection of my personality, humor, and love for music and storytelling. This EP is a melding of two sounds I geek out over: 70s punk rock and 90s garage grunge. A standout moment for me is the guitar and outro in Garbage Planet. I also think “In A Polite” way will catch a lot of people off guard.”

Major’s work is very much an amalgamation of various branches of rock music, from punk to indie, classic, post-punk and alternative. Amyl and the Sniffers, Viagra Boys, Green Day, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Starcrawler and Cheekface are just a couple of her sonic influences, which she proudly wears on her sleeve. “Garbage Planet” is altogether flamboyant, moody and melodic with a superb blend of thrilling instrumentation and catchy vocal delivery.

Love.Sick.Major EP Tracklist

1. Fade Away

2. I Wish U Didn’t Hate Me So Much

3. Potion Seller

4. Sponge

5. In A Polite Way

6. Garbage Planet