mxdwn Premiere: Kit Major Shares Energetic New Single “Let Me In Your Band”

Skyy Rincon March 12th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Los Angeles-based rock artist Kit Major has returned with an energetic, electrifying new single “Let Me In Your Band.” Major wears her influences on her sleeve, delving into the classics, evoking the iconic New York Dolls and sensational Blondie while also leaving room for an independent sonic exploration of her own.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Kit Major offered, “Performing and singing ‘Let Me In Your Band’ feels amazing because it’s all about embracing desire without holding back. It’s like saying, ‘I want this and I’m not sorry for it.’ Plus, it’s a total boost of girl power and staking our place in the music scene.”

Fans of Amyl and the Sniffers, Viagra Boys, Green Day, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Starcrawler and Cheekface will be delighted to find a similarly impassioned rendition of anthemic rock within Major’s work. “Let Me In Your Band” in particular showcases Major’s ability to seamlessly blend genres of rock n roll together, fusing the psychedelic, melodic and bold into one undeniably powerful track.

Lyrically, the song was made for music lovers as a so-called “call to arms to anyone who’s ever heard a great band and thought, I want to be on that stage too!” Major’s approach to punk rock is altogether fresh and vibrant, imbued with pop sensibility while never compromising her ultimate introspective message. The single also offers a taste of what listeners can expect from Major’s upcoming new EP which is set to arrive later on this year.