Sofi Tukker Shares Thrilling New Video For “Woof”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker have just released their third studio album, BREAD. This album represents a vibrant mix of sounds and styles, combining house, Brazilian funk, drum and bass, bossa nova, pop, and even Portuguese poetry.

Alongside the album, Sofi Tukker has also unveiled the music video for their newly released single “Woof,” featuring dance-pop artist Kah-Lo. The track is a high-octane, multilingual anthem with a distinct blend of Sofi Tukker’s signature sounds. “Woof” incorporates Portuguese, French, German, English, and Yoruba, showcasing the duo’s mixture of languages and cultures in their music. As Sophie Hawley-Weld explains, “Fans may recognize it from when we DJ’ed it in our live stream in 2020. We added a cool guitar sample, plus some live guitar, and Kah-Lo slays her verse.”

The music video for “Woof” was shot on a semi-trailer rig cruising through the streets of New York City, capturing the spirit of spontaneity and celebration that Sofi Tukker is known for and the diversity of what New York has to offer. The video includes colorful clips and cameos from notable figures such as Brazilian-American model and TV host Luca Castellani, Peloton instructors Hannah Corbin and Rebecca Kennedy, dance group Bob’s Dance Shop, and celebrity tattoo artist Trudy Lines of Bang Bang. Tucker Halpern is even seen in the video receiving a tattoo from Lines, herself.

Sofi Tukker is set to embark on their biggest North American headline tour this fall, with support from Confidence Man and Shermanology. The tour will also see them supporting J Balvin in Australia and Kyogo in Europe. Their brand new album BREAD is now available on all streaming platforms.

This July the duo shared a new single “Hey Homie” coupled with a music video for the track which we reviewed here. To stay updated on all things Sofi Tukker, be sure to check out our previous stories on the duo.

Watch and listen to “Woof” here: