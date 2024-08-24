Pete Yorn Announces Fall 2024 East Coast Tour Dates, New Album The Hard Way Out Now

Home News Minnie Dao August 24th, 2024 - 11:44 PM

Platinum-selling artist Pete Yorn has just released his tenth studio album, The Hard Way, a deeply personal blend of Americana and romance. Produced by Josh Gudwin, the album showcases Yorn’s raw vocals and confessional lyrics, blending country folk with his signature style.

The Hard Way is available today on digital platforms and CD, with a vinyl release scheduled for this fall. Yorn has been busy promoting the album with performances on major TV shows like Good Morning America, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. His new album is already making waves, with tracks that delve into themes of love, resilience, and introspection.

The Hard Way Tracklist:

The Hard Way Real Good Love Different Roads It’s Alright Don’t Keep Me Waiting Someday, Someday Golden Dream I Keep Going On

Pete Yorn has also announced a full band tour kicking off on September 20th at the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, NJ to celebrate the release of The Hard Way. The tour will see Yorn performing in various cities across the East Coast, including stops in Washington, D.C., New York City, and St. Louis. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. More information and ticket purchases can be found here.

Pete Yorn On Tour:

Sept 20 – CAMDEN, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

Sept 21 – HARRISBURG, PA @ XL Live

Sept 23 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Howard Theater

Sept 24 – BOSTON, MA @ Big Night Live

Sept 25 – NEW YORK, NY @ The Racket

Sept 27 – COLUMBUS, OH @ Skully’s

Sept 28 – ST. LOUIS, MO @ Evolution Festival

Sept 29 – HUNTSVILLE, AL @ South Star Music Festival

Yorn’s latest singles and his role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon continue to establish his versatility as an artist. Following his 2022 LP HAWAII we covered here, which received praise from publications like SPIN, American Songwriter, and Paste, The Hard Way marks another significant chapter in Yorn’s musical journey.

For more on Pete Yorn and to catch up on our previous stories, check out our archives here. Stay tuned for more updates on Pete Yorn’s music and tour, and be sure to grab your tickets early to see him live this fall!