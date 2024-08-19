Modest Mouse Announce Fall 2024 ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’ North American Tour Dates

In celebration of Modest Mouse’s 20th Anniversary of the release of their groundbreaking 2004 album, Good News For People Who Love Bad News, the band has announced Good News For People Who Love Bad News’20 Year Anniversary Tour. The tour will begin October 28 in Honolulu, HI and includes multiple nights in Portland and Los Angeles. The upcoming trek will conclude in early November with three night’s at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time by visiting modestmouse.com.
Released by Epic Records on April 6, 2004, Good News For People Who Love Bad News offered a unique blend of existential lyricism and innovative soundscapes that helped Modest Mouse break out of the rock underground after more than a decade of existence. The album has been certified double platinum for U.S. shipments of 2 million copies, is hailed as an alternative classic on the strength of songs such as the Modern Rock chart-topping, 5-times platinum single “Float On,” the gold-certified “The World At Large” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.”
Good News For People Who Love Bad News was written by Isaac Brock, Dann Gallucci, Eric Judy and Benjamin Weikel, with additional contributions from Tom Peloso, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and The Flaming Lips. Its success propelled Modest Mouse to new levels of visibility without compromising its hard-won artistic freedom, which was no small feat at a time when many once-independent acts were creatively waylaid after signing to major labels.
Good News For People Who Love Bad News’20 Year Anniversary Tour Dates
10/28 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik
10/30 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
11/1 – Portland, OR – Rev Hall
11/2 – Portland, OR – Rev Hall
11/3 – Portland, OR – Rev Hall
11/5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11/6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
11/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
11/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
11/9 – San Diego, CA – The Sound
11/11 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
11/12 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
11/13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
11/14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
11/16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
11/17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
11/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
