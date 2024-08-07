Three Austrian Taylor Swift Concerts Canceled Following Thwarted Terrorist Threat

Home News Isabella Fischer August 7th, 2024 - 9:32 PM

Three of Taylor Swift’s eagerly awaited concerts in Vienna have been canceled due to a prevented terrorist attack.

The suspects had planned to target Swift’s performances at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, which were scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, drawing fans from across Europe. With the confirmation of the terror threat, the shows have been called to ensure the safety of all attendees.

According to Consequence Sound, “The local ticket agency released a statement: “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

This troubling incident comes during a particularly challenging time for Taylor Swift and her fanbase. Last week, a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children in England was disrupted by a horrific stabbing, resulting in the deaths of three children and injuries to eleven others. Additionally, an Illinois man was arrested for making a terrorist threat against Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, during a Morgan Wallen concert in Kansas City.

Despite these unsettling events, Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Her team is prioritizing the safety and well-being of all attendees, ensuring that her performances can proceed in a secure and protected environment. As Swifties process the news and await further updates, the focus remains on maintaining a safe atmosphere for Swift’s future shows.