Crobot Shares Epic New Single & Video “Nothing”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 19th, 2024 - 3:01 PM

Crobot Has released new single and paring music video titled “Nothing.” The song will be featured on their upcoming album Obsidian, set for release on September 13, 2024. Crobot has already released two other songs from the album, bombastic singles “Obsidian” and “Come Down.”

“Nothing” matches the energy of their two most recent singles, it is a metal showstopper. The lyrics tell a story of looking and chasing for something that is out of reach. It contemplates the human nature to desire and crave so much, that we end up feeling ‘nothing.’ The chorus describes this feeling by saying, “We all bleed. So can we feel alive. And wonder why we all feel nothing. Yeah, you feel nothing…”

Additionally, this theme manifests into the motif of searching, with lyrics such as, “Killin’ time chasing moonlight. Runnin’ until you to find the day. When you feel nothing.” To further this motif, the music video is a humorous hunt for Bigfoot.

To juxtapose this emotional and heavy metal song, the music video features the band partying and rocking out with one of the most searched for myths of all time, Bigfoot. This encapsulates the song’s theme perfectly, with the fun visuals, it provides the viewer with a bittersweet experience.

Fans can catch Crobot on tour, they currently doing live shows through the United Sates. The tour continues starting in September and will end in October.

Crobot’s Current US Tour Dates:

9/12/2014 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

9/13/2014 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

9/15/2014 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

9/17/2014 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

9/18/2014 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

9/19/2014 – Hartford, CT – The Webster

9/22/2014 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile

9/26/2014 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

10/1/2024 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

10/2/2024 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

10/3/2024 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/6/2024 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

10/8/2024 – Meza, AZ – The Nile Theater

10/9/2024 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10/10/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

10/11/2024 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues