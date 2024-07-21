Crobot Announce New Album Obsidian For September 2024 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Home News Alana Overton July 21st, 2024 - 6:32 PM

An exciting announcement for rock enthusiasts, Crobot has revealed their upcoming album, “Obsidian,” set for release in September 2024. Alongside this exciting news, the band has shared the album’s powerful title track and video, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come. With their signature blend of hard-hitting riffs and powerful energy, “Obsidian” promises to be a standout addition to Crobot’s discography, building anticipation for the full album’s arrival.

Crobot addresses their album, reporting that “The ‘Obsidian’ music video is a performance piece that we shot in this dilapidated house that was built in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania in 1900,” vocalist/lyricist Brandon Yeagley explained. “The ceiling was coming down, paint was falling off the walls, there’s drywall everywhere that had fallen from the ceiling, the place was just like a snapshot of a 1960’s-something place frozen in time. And there had been a public bar in the house that may have been one of the very first speakeasys in the town, which was where we shot this video.” Obsidian is set to release on September 13, 2024.

As Crobot gears up for the release of “Obsidian” in September 2024, the unveiling of the title track and its dynamic video has set the stage for what promises to be an electrifying new chapter in their musical journey. The blend of raw power and innovative sound showcased in the initial release hints at an album brimming with the band’s signature intensity and creativity.

The band has also announced their upcoming North American tour, followed by CKY.

Crobot North American Tour

09-12 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

09-13 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

09-15 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theatre

09-17 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

09-18 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

09-19 – Hartford, CT – The Webster

09-22 – Toronto, ON, Canada – The Rockpile

09-26 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

10-01 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

10-02 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

10-03 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10-06 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

10-08 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

10-09 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10-10 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

10-11 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim