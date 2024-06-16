mxdwn Music

Sixpence None The Richer Announce First Tour In 20 Years Featuring Original Lineup

June 16th, 2024 - 4:36 PM

According to NME, Sixpence None The Richer, have announced their first tour in 20 years that includes all the original members of the band. The original lineup of the band includes Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker and Justin Cary. The tour is a 25th anniversary tour titled “We Are Love.” 

The band is known for the classics like “Kiss Me,” “There She Goes,” Don’t Dream It’s Over,” etc. Sixpence None The Richer has not had a release since the 2012 album Lost in Translation. Additionally, they released an anniversary album titled Sixpence None The Richer (Deluxe Anniversary Edition). In conversation about their recent releases and upcoming tour Lead Leigh Nash said, “I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans – and new ones as well.” Additionally, Lead guitarist Matt Slocum said, “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result.” 

The legendary band has made classic beats that are culturally ingrained in American media. The reprise of the band’s original lineup and revival of the unique sound that stole the hearts of millions, cannot be missed. 

Sixpence None The Richer’s 2024 US Tour Dates 

October 10, 2024 – Knoxville, TN @ Yee-Haw 


October 11, 2024 – Alpharetta, GA @ Wire & Wood 


October 12, 2024 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay 


October 13, 2024 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room 


October 14, 2024 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon 


October 15, 2024 – Wichita, KS @ Wave 


October 16, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head 


October 17, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater 


October 18, 2024 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall 


October 19, 2024 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live 


October 20, 2024 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish – HOB 


October 22, 2024 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl 


October 23, 2024 – Indianapolis, IL @ The Vogue 


October 24, 2024 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark 


October 25, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery Chicago 


October 26, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis 


October 27, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In 


October 28, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar 


October 29, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh 


October 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia 


November 1, 2024 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston 


November 2, 2024 – New York, NY @ City Winery New York 


November 3, 2024 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere 


November 4, 2024 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

