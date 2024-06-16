Sixpence None The Richer Announce First Tour In 20 Years Featuring Original Lineup

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 16th, 2024 - 4:36 PM

According to NME, Sixpence None The Richer, have announced their first tour in 20 years that includes all the original members of the band. The original lineup of the band includes Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker and Justin Cary. The tour is a 25th anniversary tour titled “We Are Love.”

The band is known for the classics like “Kiss Me,” “There She Goes,” Don’t Dream It’s Over,” etc. Sixpence None The Richer has not had a release since the 2012 album Lost in Translation. Additionally, they released an anniversary album titled Sixpence None The Richer (Deluxe Anniversary Edition). In conversation about their recent releases and upcoming tour Lead Leigh Nash said, “I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans – and new ones as well.” Additionally, Lead guitarist Matt Slocum said, “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result.”

The legendary band has made classic beats that are culturally ingrained in American media. The reprise of the band’s original lineup and revival of the unique sound that stole the hearts of millions, cannot be missed.

Sixpence None The Richer’s 2024 US Tour Dates:

October 10, 2024 – Knoxville, TN @ Yee-Haw



October 11, 2024 – Alpharetta, GA @ Wire & Wood



October 12, 2024 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay



October 13, 2024 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room



October 14, 2024 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon



October 15, 2024 – Wichita, KS @ Wave



October 16, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head



October 17, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater



October 18, 2024 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall



October 19, 2024 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live



October 20, 2024 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish – HOB



October 22, 2024 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl



October 23, 2024 – Indianapolis, IL @ The Vogue



October 24, 2024 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark



October 25, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery Chicago



October 26, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis



October 27, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In



October 28, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar



October 29, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh



October 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia



November 1, 2024 – Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston



November 2, 2024 – New York, NY @ City Winery New York



November 3, 2024 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere



November 4, 2024 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House