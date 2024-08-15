Seether Shares Intense New Video For “Judas Mind”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Today, rock band Seether has released the official music video for their current Top 10 rock hit “Judas Mind.” The video is directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye Music Visuals and produced by Allison Woest. As a whole, the music video is fabulous because of how each scene shows the band performing “Judas Mind” in a dark and cold atmosphere.

Due out September, 20 through Fantasy Records, The Surface Seems So Far, Seether’s ninth studio album, is an unapologetically aggressive record that continues the band’s legacy as champions of raw emotion while showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The album is an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy, self-reflection and emotion, with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns.