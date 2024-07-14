Seether Announce New Album The Surface Seems So Far For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Judas Mind”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 14th, 2024 - 3:01 PM

Seether has announced a new album titled The Surface Seems So Far, set to release September 17th, 2024, and shares new single “Judas Mind.” The band named, “one of rock’s most consistent hitmakers,” by Loudwire, has not released a new album since their 2020 production, Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum. Additionally, this will be their first single since their 2022 song “What Would You Do?”

With five gold and platinum albums, the band has constantly stunned since their start in 1999. According to lead and songwriter Shaun Morgan, the new and spectacular single “Judas Mind” is, “a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don’t see as our destiny,” Morgan continues “It’s about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don’t share.” The emotional toll of Seether’s music is characteristic of the rock and roll band. The authentic sound of Seether with the modernity of the music’s release creates an incredible experience that only gets fans more excited for the album’s full release.

In addition to the new music, Seether will be co-headlining a tour with band Skillet and other special guests. They will be performing at Festival d’ete de Quebec in Canada, on July 14th, 2024, and the State Fair of West Virginia, on August 18th, 2024, before the album’s release. They will be performing sets featuring their new album after September 17th.

Tracklist for Seether’s The Surface Seems So Far:

“Judas Mind” “Illusion” “Beneath the Veil” “Semblance of Me” “Walls Come Down” “Try to Heal” “Paint the World” “Same Mistakes” “Lost All Control” “Dead on the Vine” “Regret”

Album Art for Seether’s The Surface Seems So Far:

Seether’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

07/14/2024 – Quebec, Canada – Festival d’ete de Quebec ^

08/12/2024 – Lewisburg, WV – State Fair of West Virginia ^

09/17/2024 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

09/19/2024 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six

09/20/2024 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

09/21/2024 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

09/23/2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/24/2024 – Chicago, IL – Radius

09/26/2024 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life ^

09/27/2024 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Arena

09/28/2024 – Detroit, MI – WRIF Riff Fest ^

10/02/2024 – Kansas City, MO – Midland

10/03/2024 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

10/05/2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Lawn

10/06/2024 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/08/2024 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center

10/09/2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

10/11/2024 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/12/2024 – San Diego, CA – KIOZ Radio Show ^

10/13/2024 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival ^

10/15/2024 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/18/2024 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

10/19/2024 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant

10/20/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

^ indicates non-Skillet show/festival date