Japandroids Share Melodic New Single “D&T”

Sarah Faller August 14th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

In preparation for their upcoming album Japandroids releases another single titled “D&T”

Just last month the rock duo released their last single “Chicago” which included lots of high energy vocals to get fans excited about the upcoming album. The duo is now back just a month later with another single “D&T” . This one is much more melancholic in the lyrics as the duo sing about intoxicated stumbling inspired by experiences from their last tour. However the song still upholds that classic rock instrumental that Japandroids fans love. Making the song reminiscent of the midwest emo genre. Listen to the new song below.

The band is releasing these singles in preparation for their last album Fate & Alcohol which is announced to release on October 18th and will be their fourth studio album. The duo is hoping to go out with a bang with their last album as they hope to again reinvent the Japandroids sound.