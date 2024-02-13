In This Moment Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2024 - 1:33 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, In This Moment has announced they will be embarking on The Godmode Tour this spring. The supporting acts on the tour will be Kim Dracula and Mike’s Dead.Everything will start on April 28 in Anaheim, California and conclude on May 25 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, which will include five The Dark Horizon Tour co-headlining dates with Motionless In White. The general ticket sale will be on Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting inthismoment.com.

The Godmode Tour Dates

4/28 – City National Grove – Anaheim, CA

4/30 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM*

5/1 – El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso, TX*

5/3 – Lodestar Events Center – Lubbock, TX*

5/4 – Whitewater Amphitheatre – New Braunfels, TX*

5/5 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX*

5/7 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

5/9 – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

5/10 – Welcome to Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL#

5/11 – Ovens Auditorium – Charlotte, NC

5/13 – The National – Richmond, VA

5/14 – Rams Head Live! – Baltimore, MD

5/16 – Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, WV

5/17 – Erie Insurance Arena – Erie, PA

5/18 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH#

5/20 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

5/21 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

5/23 – The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ

5/24 – Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

5/25 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

* with Motionless In White

# Festival