Sturgill Simpson Announces Plan To Combat Scalpers On Autumn 2024 Tour

Sturgill Simpson recently announced an album and tour as last week. Ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday June 14th, 2024 he’s shared a brief video with a statement about his plans to combat scalpers.According to brooklynvegan.com, “The ‘Why Not?’ tour has opted out of using dynamic ticket pricing,” it reads. “We will be doing everything in our power to keep tickets in the hands of fans and out of the hands of scalpers. We are vetting our pre-sale sign ups for bad actors, doing face value ticket exchange, and limited platinum ticketing to combat scalpers and out of control prices.”

Along with combating scalpers, he also will be performing at the Greek Theatre on September 14th. An article on mxdwn.com. states Sturgill Simpson is hitting the road for the first time in four years! The genre-fluid artist will headline a 28-date tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Why Not? Tour includes a stop at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on Saturday, September 14.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna