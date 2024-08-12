Girls’ Christopher Owens Announces New Solo Album I Want To Run Barefoot Through Your Hair For October 2024 Release, Shares New Single “No Good”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 4:50 PM

Today, Christopher Owens, the celebrated singer, songwriter and former frontman for the indie rock band, Girls, announces his solo album I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair, will be out on October 18. The announcement is accompanied by the new single, “No Good,” which is the album’s raw, introspectively defiant opening track features a live acoustic performance video directed by filmmaker Rebekah Sherman-Myntti.

“No Good” finds Owens expanding on some of the strongest hallmarks of his body of work leading up to this point, which is jangly garage rock guitars, high-energy sonic eruptions, an immediate, uncanny earworm quality. And yet, people can distinctly hear a new clarity and sense of purpose unfolding, showing the songwriter at his most direct, personal and focused. The song seamlessly continues the narrative, energy and sonic effect where Girls left off with the beloved tracks “Alex” and “Vomit” from their 2011 release Father, Son, Holy Ghost.

While talking about his upcoming album, Owen says: “In the second half of the Bible, Jesus asks ‘What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul?’ Lately I’ve found it interesting to ask it in a different way. ‘What shall it profit a man, if he lose his whole world, and gain back his soul?’ And I think the answer would have to be something like The Kingdom of Heaven.”

I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair Track List

No Good Beautiful Horses I Think About Heaven White Flag I Know So This Is My Guitar (prod. Ariel Rechtshaid & Jacob Portrait) Distant Drummer Two Words Do You Need A Friend

