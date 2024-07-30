Christopher Owens Of Girls Returns With First New Single In 7 Years “I Think About Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2024 - 5:40 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today Christopher Owens, the singer, songwriter and former frontman for the indie rock band Girls, has shared his latest single, “I Think About Heaven.” The tune is a sunny, hopeful contemplation on self reliance, the interplay between longing and contentment. Owens work has long toyed with the tooling of religious texts and imagery, the song sees the artist puling directly from Psalms 42 while crooning “as the hart panteth after the water brooks / in this way my soul searches for your love” over a delicate and driving acoustic guitar strum.

As the instrumental unfolds, the ditty turns into an anthem of finding the answers to life’s hardest questions within oneself. Owens sings ”I think about heaven and I smile, I think about heaven and I break into a big grin” and sounds completely at peace.

