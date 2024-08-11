David Lynch & Chrystabell Share Dreamy New Single & Video “Two Lovers Kiss”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 11th, 2024 - 2:39 PM

David Lynch and Crystabell have shared a new single, “Two Lovers Kiss” and pairing music video. The single is part of their most recent album Cellophane Memories released this year, featuring their most recent hits “Sublime Eternal Love” and “The Answers to The Questions.”

The music video for “Two Lovers Kiss,” directed by Eden Tijerina, features videos of Crystabell against tranquil scenery, all shot on Super 8 film. The slow footage highlights the whisper-like vocals that Crystabell provides. The video all-together is hypnotic and emotional, it tugs on nostalgia and forces the listener to embark on a slow journey of sound. This mirrors the emotional expereince of two lovers kissing, the feeling of time stopping and connecting to a partner emotionally.

Tijerina describes the music video saying, “Every video I make aims to articulate an emotion—a mix of beauty and melancholy that sticks with the audience. But if anyone could see it in the making- nude, wet, shivering … —they’d know it’s certainly not glamorous, but it never needs to be. As long as we get the shot.”

On the process of making the video, Tijerina continues by saying, “I’m my own worst critic, but we were blessed with ideal situations which led to amazing shots, all organic with diegetic lighting. When editing, I chose to leave the sprocket hole and other “imperfections” as an artistic statement about decay, the grassroots nature of the production, or the passage of time…Anyway, If I was ever going to use a perfect shot of the full totality of a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse on Super 8 film, it would be for my dear friend Chrystabell and the legendary David Lynch.”

The idea coming to David Lynch in a vision, Cellophane Memories is a thought-provoking and deeply emotional collection. Through multiple tales, the album captures both loneliness and romance. Through this wonderful soundscape, the listener travels through time and through memory.

David Lynch and Chrystabell’s Cellophane Memories Album Tracklist:

“She Knew” “The Sky Falls” “You Know TheRest” “So Much Love” “Two Lovers Kiss” “The Answers to the Questions” “With Small Animals” “Reflections in a Blade” “Dance of Light” “Sublime Eternal Love”

David Lynch and Chrystabell’s Cellophane Memories Album Cover: