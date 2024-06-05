David Lynch And Chrystabell Announces New Album Cellophane Memories, Shares New Single And Video “Sublime Eternal Love”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 5th, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Consequence has reported that famed filmmaker David Lynch and singer Chrystabell have announced their latest collaborative album, Cellophane Memories to be released on August 2nd via Sacred Bones Records. Alongside the announcement, the duo has shared the lead single, “Sublime Eternal Love,” accompanied by a patented Lynchian music video directed by the auteur.

Cellophane Memories promises to deliver the signature dreamy blend of loneliness and romance that Lynch and his films have become known for. According to the press release, the album features contributions from Chrystabell, Lynch, and the late composer Angelo Badalamenti. The inspiration for the project came from a vision Lynch had one autumn night, where a bright light shining over trees transformed into the lilt of Chrystabell’s voice, revealing a secret to him.

Chrystabell describes the album as containing “many doors that are left open to wonder, wander, and get turned around in. It’s like mood music — not that it creates a mood, but more that it reflects your own.” The album, now available for pre-order, spans ten tracks and concludes with the lead single.

“Sublime Eternal Love,” features harmonies of Chrystabell’s voice layered and growing from a bed of synth padding, creating a soundscape that is somehow both peaceful and dissonant. The accompanying music video provides a simple yet arresting visual, framing various angles of Chrystabell’s face in a flickering light, enhancing the song’s meditative and trance-like quality.

Lynch is no stranger to incorporating musical performances into his work as a film director, and Chrystabell’s artistic partnership dates back to her 2011 debut album, This Train, and the 2017 EP, Somewhere in the Nowhere. Chrystabell also starred as Agent Tammy Preston in the third season of Lynch’s acclaimed TV series, “Twin Peaks,” in 2017.

Cellophane Memories Tracklist: