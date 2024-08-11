Bill Leeb Shares Dark New Single & Video “Demons”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 11th, 2024 - 7:51 PM

The EDM artist Bill Leeb continues his recent solo endeavor with newest single “Demons” and pairing music video. Much like Leeb’s last release, “Terror Forms,” the newest song explores AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the rise of automation in relation to humanity, nature, and creativity. Both songs beg the question Leeb is asking in each song, “When will the human voice be lost to AI and technology….or will that be what saves us in the end?”

Bill Leeb describes the new song explaining, “The song is inspired by how much darkness and evil exist in the world. How we have to carefully navigate ourselves through all of this on a day-to-day basis and still try and find a reason to get up, be happy to be alive, and try to be creative. Technologies are here to stay. Demons exist everywhere in our minds, in our hearts, and every aspect, so we have to fight,”

The video features flashes of abandoned cities covered in code, other images of demons, shadows and technological manifestations. The long series of footage mixed with the high-energy electronic sound that Bill Leeb is known for, creates a thought-provoking experience.

Both songs were released in anticipation for Leeb’s upcoming album titled Model Kollapse, set to be released September 13th, 2024. The whole album will carry the theme of contemplations on automatization, Leeb described Model Kollapse by saying, “…as we forge forward on an unprecedented technological scale, it makes me wonder how much longer we can remain in control of various aspects of our lives. Automation has already taken over many industries. With technology running much of the world, will the entire planet eventually be vulnerable to a Model Kollapse? Chaos would surely ensue.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat