Blink-182 Cancel Pair Of Missouri Shows “Due To Illness”

Minnie Dao August 9th, 2024 - 10:49 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

As reported today by Loudwire, Blink-182 will be taking a temporary hiatus due to sickness within the band, canceling a pair of arena shows in Kansas City and St. Louis. The band took to social media to inform their fans of this unfortunate news.

In a statement posted through Blink-182’s account, the band expressed, “Unfortunately, due to illness, we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St. Louis. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (Stubhub, Seatgeek, VividSeats etc.), please reach out to your point of purchase. We are so sorry and hope to see you next time.”

The statement did not identify which Blink-182 member was sick nor disclose what illness they are currently undergoing. Fans, however, have noted that singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge was feeling under the weather, according to Loudwire in the same article. Additionally, Setlist.fm had noted that the band had cut some songs from the setlist due to Delonge’s condition, with the singer himself informing the crowd halfway through the show that he would not be able to physically pull it off. Delonge later apologized to the audience at the end of the night.

Following the cancellation of two of their weekend arena shows, Blink-182’s next scheduled performance date is August 12th at Detroit’s Little Ceasars Arena. Their North American tour leg will come to a close with their final stops being in Toronto on August 15th. As of currently, those performances are unaffected by this recent news. The band will take a brief break before their performances with Reading and Leeds festivals in the U.K. and fall festival touring starting with the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland.

Blink-182 recently made headlines with their mashup performance of “Dammit” with Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” at Lollapalooza. Be sure to check out our other coverage on the band here.