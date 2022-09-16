Meshuggah Unveils Cinematic New Music Video For “I Am That Thirst”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 16th, 2022 - 11:07 PM

The Swedish metal titans Meshuggah have unveiled a new music video for their track “I Am That Thirst.” The song comes off of the band’s recent album Immutable, which dropped on April 1 via Atomic Fire Records. “I Am That Thirst” was originally released as a single in March.

Musically, this track offers much of what fans have come to expect and love from Meshuggah: explosive and groovy riffs in their trademark polyrhythmic style, surrounded by Jens Kidman’s seething and aggressive vocal style. The nearly five minute long track climaxes near the end, where the already menacing and heavy riff slows down into an even more aggressive and dynamic breakdown, eventually circling back into the intro riff.

The visual for the track features meteors and undefined spheres of energy who hunt down average people living their lives. Throughout the video, we see various people going about their days before they notice the blue spheres and look at them in fear, before they end up getting disintegrated and absorbed. A demon-like figure from space appears to be controlling the spheres, absorbing the energy of the humans. Watch the music video for “I Am That Thirst” below.

Immutable acts as a follow up to Meshuggah’s 2016 album, The Violent Sleep of Reason.