Freddie Lee Trone Found Guilty Of Alleged Felony Murder, Robbery & Conspiracy To Commit Robbery In PnB Rock Trial

The murder trial for the murder of PnB Rock has been closed as Freddie Lee Trone has been allegedly found guilty (via Pitchfork).

PnB Rock was a rapper, singer, songwriter from Pennsylvania. He was well known for his 2016 single “Selfish”. He produced two studio albums Catch these vibes (2017) and TrapStar Turnt PopStar (2019). He was murdered during a robbery in 2022. The investigation had been ongoing since 2022.

Freddie Lee Trone (42) has allegedly been convicted of felony murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to robbery. He allegedly instructed his then 17 year old son to murder and rob the rapper when he was at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in LA. Trone’s lawyer argued he was an accessory to the alleged crime.

Freddie Lee Trone’s son is in custody of the police and has been deemed not competent for trial by the judge. The now 19 year old has been charged for murder and is currently in the juvenile criminal system.