Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet Sprocket Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Summer of 2024 is a very exciting time for rock band lovers. Specifically, platinum-winning alternative rock bands, Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket have recently announced their decision to co-headline a summer 2024 U.S tour. In efforts to excite fans and make their announcement legitimate and real for their fans, the bands have included the tour dates to prepare their fans in advance. According to the press release the Ticket on-sales begin Friday, March 15 at 10am local time.

Moreover, the source also details, how the 15-date trek kicks off Thursday, August 1 and later on in the tour, the bands will be joined by special guest alternative rockers Vertical Horizon, who is also a successful and multi-platinum band known for their popular and well-known songs such as “Everything You Want,”. As seen below, the tour will be in various cities in the country, granting many fans the opportunity to see their favorite fans perform live. Some cities and states that the bands are expected to perform in include New York, Cleveland Heights, Red Bank, Michigan, Wisconsin among many others. The bands’ decision to collaborate on a tour and also include other guests is a great way in illustrating how music is such a phenomenal concept that allows people to come together and thrive in sharing their creativity and passions.

The press release shares some history regarding the Gin Blossoms including, “Gin Blossoms continue to tour every year and in recent years have shared the stage with Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish.” Without a doubt, the band’s great success and powerful connection with each other and their fans allows them to continue to tour and perform for a passionate audience.

U.S. TOUR DATES

AUG 1 / OSHKOSH, WI @ Waterfest Concert Series

AUG 2 / LA VISTA, NE @ The Astro

AUG 3 / MANKATO, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

AUG 5 / GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ TBA

AUG 7 / CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH @ Evans Amphitheater

AUG 11 / LEWISTON, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

AUG 13 / MEDFORD, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

AUG 15 / BETHLEHEM, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

AUG 16 / CARY, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

AUG 17 / SUGAR HILL, GA @ The Bowl at Sugar Hill

AUG 18 / HUBER HEIGHTS, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

AUG 20 / RED BANK, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

AUG 22 / SELBYVILLE, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

AUG 23 / MIDDLEFIELD, CT @ Powder Ridge

AUG 24 / ESSEX JUNCTION, VT @ Champlain Valley Fair