Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Announce Quiet In A World Full Of Noise For October 2024 Release & Fall 2024 Tour Dates, Share Lead Single “Breath Out”

In an exciting collaboration, Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have announced their upcoming album “Quiet in a World Full of Noise,” set for release in October 2024. Alongside this announcement, the duo has shared their captivating lead single, “Breath Out,” giving audiences a taste of their album’s tranquil soundscape. To celebrate the release, Richard and Zahn will embark on a Fall 2024 tour, bringing their immersive new music to fans across the nation. As excitement anticipates, “Breath Out” sets the tone for what promises to be a mesmerizing journey for their latest endeavor as artists.

“Quiet in a World Full of Noise” Album

Quiet in a World Full of Noise Full Tracklist:

1. Stains

2. Quiet in a World Full of Noise

3. Traditions

4. Diets

5. Stay

6. Life in Numbers

7. Moments for Stillness

8. The Dancer

9. Breath Out

10. To Remove

11. Ocean Past

12. Try

“Breath Out” by Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn is both creative and masterfully immersive to their upcoming album, giving the audience a taste of what will come from their Tracklist.

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn’s tour kicks off on July 11, 2024 in London, United Kingdom at Colours, marking the beginning of their journey to promote “Quiet in a World Full of Noise.” The tour spans across multiple cities in North America, including Chicago, Toronto and Brooklyn, before concluding back in London on November 16, 2024 at the prestigious London Jazz Festival. This extensive schedule promises to bring their unique blend of music to diverse audiences, highlighting their international appeal and artistic evolution.

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Tour Dates:

07-11 London, United Kingdom — Colours *

07-12 Birmingham, United Kingdom — Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival *

07-15 London, United Kingdom — Somerset House *

07-27 Carrboro, North Carolina — Merge 35 Festival

10-22 Minneapolis, Minnesota — Dakota

10-23 Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Turner Hall Ballroom

10-24 Chicago, Illinois — Old Town School of Folk Music

10-26 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — The Andy Warhol Museum

10-27 Toronto, Ontario — Lula Lounge

10-29 Brooklyn, New York — National Sawdust

10-30 Brooklyn, New York — National Sawdust

11-02 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — First Unitarian Church

11-03 Boston, Massachusetts — Institute of Contemporary Art

11-16 London, United Kingdom — London Jazz Festival