Nachtmystium Returns With Announcement Of New Album Blight Privilege For November 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Predator Phoenix”

Black Metal band Nachtmystium has released their first single, “Predator Phoenix,” taken from their forthcoming ninth full-length Blight Privilege. The album is set for release on November 1. As a whole, “Predator Phoenix” is a thrilling composition of how the instrumentation shakes the background with ear bleeding metal while the vocal performance fills the air with powerful and emotional vocal tones. As for the music video, each scene shows headlines of topics that are becoming a problem in our society.

While talking about the band‘s latest ditty, Blake Judd says: “The pandemic, along with the many insane riots during 2020 opened my eyes. I thought, as a canceled person with nothing to lose, I’ll point out things with fearlessness and total conviction. It was that which this track became the point of origin.”

The news of Nachtmystium releasing their album and song follows the previous news of Judd being allegedly charged with theft and the announcement of the band breaking up in 2013.

Blight Privilege Track List

1. Survivors Remorse

2. Predator Phoenix

3. A Slow Decay

4. Conquistador

5. Blind Spot

6. The Arduous March

7. Blight Privilege