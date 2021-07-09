Nachtmystium Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Chemical Catharsi

Home News Krista Marple July 9th, 2021 - 7:54 PM

Controversial metal band Nachtmystium have shared a never-before-released track that was recorded in 2006 during their Instinct: Decay album. However, this isn’t the first track released from the band that has turned some heads.

“Chemical Catharsis,” like most music from Nachtmystium, is intense, aggressive, tumultuous song that heavily focuses on loud instrumental and scratchy vocals. The song has been released almost a year after frontman Blake Judd left the band for the second time.

Last year, the band had called it quits yet again after reuniting years prior. The rebirth of Nachtmystium featured a new lineup of members along with Judd, who had stated that he would not be in the band any longer. Judd was known for destroying the band after letting his addiction to heroin take over.

Judd admitted to his faults last year and said that he would no longer release music with Nachtmystium because of who he was as a person at that time. He elaborated by saying that he realized he was no longer the same person nor in the same mindset as when he was when he created previous music with the band.

In 2018, Judd was also accused of scamming Nachtmystium fans along with not being present at some of the band’s performances. He had already been accused of such in prior years, which then prompted him to issue refunds to fans. Judd blamed his addiction to heroin, which was at its worst at the time, on his unacceptable behavior.