Morrissey Says He Purchased Rights To Bonfire Of Teenagers & World Peace Is None Of Your Business Albums From Capitol Records

James Reed April 22nd, 2024 - 4:40 PM

Morrissey confirmed he has bought back the rights to two of his albums, after a long-running dispute with his label Capitol Records. The former Smiths frontman has been locked in battle with Capitol for many years, after his album Bonfire Of Teenagers went unreleased, despite being completed in 2021.

The album had been announced for a 2023 release on Capitol, but Morrissey later said he had “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”. He also stated that Miley Cyrus, who recorded backing vocals for the track “I Am Veronica” in 2020, had asked to have her verses removed from the song.

But now, in a post on his website Morrissey Central, titled ‘A Rush And A Push And The Music Is Ours’, in reference to a 1987 Smiths song, he has said that he has bought the rights to release that album, “It’s been a long, hard, bloody war. Few would make it out alive, and … I’m no exception. Morrissey remains unsigned.”

World Peace Is None Of Your Business was Moz’s 10th solo album, released in 2014 via Capitol and Harvest. Bonfire Of Teenagers, however, is thought to feature guest spots from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, as well as Iggy Pop. Speaking last year about the album’s turbulent path to being released, he said: “It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”