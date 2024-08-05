Half Waif Announces New Album See You At The Maypole For October 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Figurine”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 5:59 PM

See You At The Maypole is the sixth studio album from Half Waif and it was originally intended as a departure from her darker works. Where 2021’s Mythopoetics dealt with familial traumas and the patterns we carry with us. Waif armed with the anticipation of planning her own family, envisioned a new collection of soft and joyous odes to motherhood and to new beginnings. The writing sparked in the summer of 2021 at a solo retreat in the Catskills, as melodies formed in a small cabin overlooking a luscious and rain-rippled pond.

A month later, the artist found out she was pregnant and anticipated nine months of writing through a new and maternal lens that speckled with the verdure of certainty. But when a soundless morning arrived in December, See You At The Maypole took on a new life, one that would seize the uncomfortable reigns of uncertainty.

See You At The Maypole will be released on October 4 and the artist has shared a new video for the album’s lead single “Figurine.” Directed by Derrick Belcham with choreography by Kora Radella, the Waif is immersed in the natural elements that surround her Upstate New York home, emerging from a fetal state to one that expands, takes up space and is cleansed by water.

See You At The Maypole Track List

1. Fog Winter Balsam Jade

2. Collect Color

3. I-90

4. Figurine

5. Heartwood

6. Big Dipper

7. Shirtsleeves

8. Sunset Hunting

9. Dust

10. Slow Music

11. Ephemeral Being

12. Violetlight

13. Velvet Coil

14. The Museum

15. King of Tides

16. Mother Tongue

17. March Grass