Half Waif Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Noah Celaya May 17th, 2021 - 8:00 PM

Half Waif, the project of Hudson Valley, NY-based artist Nandi Rose, has announced a Fall 2021 tour. The month-long tour kicks off in Los Angeles, CA on November 2nd and wraps in Chicago, IL on November 21st. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21st.

Last month, Half Waif announced her anticipated new album Mythopoetics, with a video for lead single “Swimmer,” which the New York Times hailed as “larger than life” and Stereogum called “massive-sounding.” Mythopoetics is available for pre-order now and due July 9th via ANTI- Records. Check out the tour flyer below:

The tour dates can be found below:

11/2 Los Angeles – The Echo

11/3 San Francisco – The Chapel

11/5 Portland – Mississippi Studios

11/6 Seattle – Barboza

11/13 Philadelphia – Johnny Brenda’s

11/14 Washington DC – Songbyrd

11/15 New York – Bowery Ballroom

11/16 Boston – Sonia

11/18 Montreal – Bar le Ritz

11/19 Toronto – Drake Hotel

11/21 Chicago – Schubas