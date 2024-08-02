Jonsi Shares Melodic New Song “Undercurrent”

Home News Minnie Dao August 2nd, 2024 - 11:12 PM

Sigur Rós vocalist and composer Jónsi releases “Undercurrent,” the latest single from his forthcoming score album First Light. The album, set to be released on August 30th, is a collaboration between leading health and wellbeing music video provider Myndstream and Lakeshore Records.

“Undercurrent” is a tranquil and profoundly moving composition, featuring soft piano melodies that delicately float through a utopian soundscape to transport listeners into a fantastical musical scene. This approximately four-minute serene journey begins with a budding melody of gentle piano keys, gradually building into an uplifting rhythm. The composition evolves with progressive sounds, akin to the undercurrent of a river, flowing in various directions and creating a rich, textured sonic experience. As the piano weaves through the layers of sound, it evokes a sense of calm and introspection, inviting listeners to lose themselves in the soothing flow of the music. The piece fully embodies Jónsi’s signature ability to blend the natural world with his deeply emotive musical landscapes.

Since the 1990s, Icelandic world-renowned interdisciplinary artist Jónsi has delicately crafted ethereal sounds through a unique blend of minimal, classical, and progressive aesthetics. “Undercurrent” follows the previous releases of “Flicker” and “Cherry Blossom” and will accompany thirteen other songs on Jónsi highly anticipated score album, First Light, as the ninth track.

Travel through this mystical journey by taking a listen to the song here:

