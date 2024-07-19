Jónsi Of Sigur Rós Announces New Album First Light For August 2024 Release, Shares Two New Singles “Flicker” & “Cherry Blossom”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 19th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Sigur Rós vocalist & composer Jónsi has released two new songs today, “Flicker” and “Cherry Blossom,” two instrumental pieces of music. These songs are set to be on Jónsi’s upcoming album, First Light, released on August 30th via health & wellbeing music provider Myndstream and Lakeshore Records. First Light follows Jónsi’s 2020 release, Shiver. The new songs can be listened to, and the to-be-released album can be pre-saved here. You can also listen to both the new songs on YouTube.



Reflecting on the album, First Light, Jónsi writes “Writing this music at a time of manmade global turmoil and unrest for a video game,” he continues, “I imagined First Light as a momentary fantastical, over-the-top, utopian world where everyone and everything lives together in everlasting peace and harmony. Choosing beauty over disorder, hope over fear, our universal divine angel guardians watching over us and connecting us all as one through love, melody, and music.”

You may be surprised to learn that First Light started as a collaboration between Jónsi and Electronic Arts to be used for a video game. But, as they worked on the music, it ended up evolving into a full-length Jónsi album. First Light includes themes of spirituality, health, wellness as well as the beauty of the natural world.

First Light Artwork:

First Light Tracklist:

1) Flicker

2) First Light

3) Green Meadow

4) Clearing

5) Cherry Blossom

6) In Plain View

7) Wishful Thinking

8) Forest Trill

9) Undercurrent

10) Willow

11) Stillness

12) Floweret

13) Over the Fence

14) Flutterby