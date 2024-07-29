Weezer Cancels the Release of SZNZ Box Set Due to Lack of Expected Sales

Home News Alana Overton July 29th, 2024 - 6:36 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Due to an unexpected turn of events, rock band Weezer has decided to cancel the release of their anticipated “SZNZ” box set. The decision, which has shocked fans and industry insiders alike, was attributed to lower-than-expected sales projections. Despite the initial excitement surrounding the project, it appears that the commercial forecast did not align with the band’s expectations, prompting them to pull the plug on what was set to be a major release in their discography.

Reported by Brooklyn Vegan, Karl Koch wrote in a Weezerpedia Discord server that, “ok official word: i just learned the SZNZ box was in fact cancelled, im sorry to confirm. Apparently high cost vs. not expecting enough sales to make it work. Feels kinda like the Broadway cancel thing… just letting SZNS be ‘as is’, and enjoy.” The commentator notes that the financial impracticality, cancellation and draws a parallel to past experiences while encouraging fans to enjoy the available material.

While the decision undoubtedly disappointed many fans, Weezer’s transparency about the reasons behind the cancellation, along with their encouragement for fans to enjoy the “SZNZ” project as it is, reflects their commitment to maintaining a strong connection with their audience. As the band navigates these challenges, fans can look forward to future endeavors, knowing that Weezer continually prioritizes delivering meaningful and memorable music experiences.

As the band cancels their highly awaited box set, fans are still able to enjoy Weezer’s music through their upcoming tour for Summer and Fall 2024.