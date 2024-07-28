Tiesto Joins Forces With Alana Springsteen For Collaborative New Single & Video “Hot Honey”

Home News Alana Overton July 28th, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

In a collaboration of genres, world-renowned DJ and producer Tiesto has teamed up with rising country-pop sensation Alana Springsteen for their latest collaborative single and video, “Hot Honey.” This song is a testament to the power of cross-genre collaboration, bringing together the best electronic and country-pop music. Tiesto and Alana Springsteen have crafted a track that showcases their individual talents and highlights the magic that happens when diverse musical worlds collide.

When asked, Tiesto states that ““I’ve always been drawn to fun/party side and the authenticity of Country music, so when I had the opportunity to team up with Alana Springsteen to make a Country dance song, I was super excited!” said Tiësto. “Alana has an incredible voice, which is precisely the texture this song needed, and I respect her abilities as a songwriter as well as her artistry. This is a different sound for me but as you know by now, I like to explore and am inspired by all different genres when making dance music! I hope you enjoy this song as much as we did creating it.”

This unexpected yet captivating partnership blends Tiesto’s signature electronic beats with Springsteen’s soulful vocals, creating a unique sound that would captivate audiences across musical flavors. As the infectious melody and stunning visuals of “Hot Honey” continue to captivate listeners, this single is poised to become a defining hit of the summer, leaving fans eager for more from this unique duo. It promises to be a summer anthem, demonstrating the dynamic chemistry between these two distinctive artists.