Touché Amoré Announce New Album Spiral in a Straight Line For October 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Nobody’s”

July 27th, 2024

Touché Amoré have announced a new album, Spiral in a Straight Line, arriving October 11th. Along with that the band have announced a Fall 2024 US tour and the new lead single “Nobody’s”. This will be the band’s newest album in four years since their fifth album Lament which was released in 2020. In article from Consequence of Sound, it has been noted that Ross Robinson will be producing the album, as well as feature two notable collaborations with Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr./Sebadoh) on “Subversion” and Julien Baker (boygenius) on “Goodbye for Now”.

The opening of Spiral in a Straight Line comes from their first track and lead single “Nobody’s” – a simple and short song that hits quick but heavy. The rawness in the sound and how everything comes together makes this a standout track. “Nobody’s” to put simply is an anthemic melodic punk track in throes of the classic SST hardcore era and the perfect lead single to set the tone for Spiral in a Straight Line. While the video in for “Nobody’s” is in a vein of the music videos released from the many post-hardcore bands in 1990s. The video sees the band perform the track in the studio with both black and white and negative contrast color schemes. Much like the song, the video also conveys a simple but raw emotion of excitement and chaos.

In the same article, vocalist Jeremy Bolm shares with Consequence the meaning behind “Nobody’s”; “In just a handful of lyrics, it gives the broad strokes of the album. A song and record about forward movement while everything around you becomes destabilized.”

Spiral in a Straight Line will be released on October 11th via Epitaph Records.

Spiral in a Straight Line Tracklisting :

Nobody’s Disasters Hal Ashby Force of Habit Mezzanine Altitude This Routine Finalist Subversion (Brand New Love) (feat. Lou Barlow) The Glue Goodbye for Now (feat. Julien Baker)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela