Jorja Smith Shares Stunning New Single & Video “High”

British Singer Jorja Smith has returned with a her single “High”; a slick, house-tinged song for the summer. The new single marks first new piece of music from Jorja since the release of her second album Falling or Flying, which arrived late year. Within this year, Jorja released a remix of her second album titled Falling or Flying (Reimagined), that adds a new veneer of smooth electronica and jazz flavorings to her R&B repertoire.

For “High”, Jorja takes the same approach from Falling or Flying (Reimagined) and adds a layer of garage, pop, and smooth house to the R&B/jazz dance track. The track also showcases the balance between the atmospheric production of the song and the melodic essence of her voice which a certain level of control that keeps thee two aspects of the song in check.

In a press release from Wired PR, Jorja explains the meaning behind the song “High”:

“High is a song I wrote about finding a friend within myself, even through the lows, you have to find the highs. I’ve had my lows, you weren’t always there for me, but the time has shown, and I can love myself again.”

The single arrives along with a visualizer which showcases a compilation of candid footage from Jorja and fan submission. Directed by Jorja alongside Ivor Lawson-Adamah, the footage, the footage spotlights people partying and celebrating; generally, a high on life. Among various other highs, are the excitement that special events bring. Whether it’s going to an amusement park, concert, dance-club, party, etc. there always be a level of joy that come these moments and the spectacle life brings to everyone.

Watch Jorja’s new video “High” below:

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz