Two New Posthumous SOPHIE Singles “Berlin Nightmare” & “One More Time” Released

Sarah Faller July 24th, 2024 - 5:41 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Two new singles have been released from SOPHIE’s estate in preparation for the upcoming posthumous album.

“Berlin Nightmare” feat Evita Manji the mechanical techno track definitely lives up to its name. With small german sound bites the song definitely gives the feeling of clubbing in Berlin. Listen to the song here.

“One More Time” feat. Popstar is very different from Berlin Nightmare. It starts off much softer with a complicated and intriguing beat. Over time the beat gets softer and louder, sort of pulsating. The ending speeds up and adds an interesting melody. The single was also released with a visualization video. The video is a space themed surreal addition to the music. Listen to the song here.

Though the tracks are different they also have plenty of similarities. They are both a mechanical, techno sort of EDM music. Both using the seemingly SOPHIE trademark of the almost hypnotic repetition of soundbites and consistent beat.

These two are the second and third singles to be released pre-album. The first was “Reason Why” feat. Kim Petras and BC Kingdom. The upcoming album SOPHIE was almost completed when the artist tragically died, it was completed by people who loved the artist and her legacy of innovative electronic music. The album is being released by her record labels Future Classic and Transgressive posthumously on September 27th.

