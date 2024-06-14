Moby Joins Forces With Raquel Rodriguez For Collaborative New Single “Feelings Come Undone”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 14th, 2024 - 6:00 AM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

NYC-based electronic music icon Moby has officially released his twenty-second studio album always centered at night. To celebrate the arrival of the record, he has shared his collaboration with Raquel Rodriguez entitled “Feelings Come Undone.”

Moby explained that vocals were important to him when creating the new record, describing himself as “a collector of voices”, commenting, “I’m always looking. Sometimes it’s about going on YouTube. Sometimes it’s Spotify. Other times, it’s just walking around Lower Manhattan going to karaoke places, where I’ve actually found a couple of singers. It’s this constant process of looking for voices, and getting excited and inspired when I find a wonderful voice.”

Moby, as always, prioritizes meaningful lyricism that is deeply personal and powerfully political. He has been a vocal animal rights activist and vegan for decades, interweaving his art with action. His collaborative track with the late British poet and musician, Benjamin Zephaniah, “Where Is Your Pride” is a prime example. The accompanying video is filled to the brim with acts of solidarity, from protests to marches in support of the cause.

Moby’s always centered at night includes a plethora of collaborations including the likes of artists serpentwithfeet, Lady Blackbird, Gaidaa, Danaé Wellington, India Carney, J.P Bimeni, Aynzli Jones, Brie O’Banion, Benjamin Zephaniah, Akemi Fox, Choklate and José James. Moby’s upcoming shows throughout the UK and Europe are intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his classic record Play. The tour is nearly sold out in its entirety although two dates have since been added in Manchester, England and Lausanne, Switzerland.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin