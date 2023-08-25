Danger Mouse Teams Up With Jemini On Glimmering New Single “Born Again”

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 25th, 2023 - 9:21 PM

Producer and musician Danger Mouse and New York rapper Jemini (aka Jemini The Gifted One) collaborated to release a new single called “Born Again”.

“Born Again” was composed and recorded in 2004. From this new album we can expect elements of his first songs, the fun and innocence back in the days, now with an introspective and reflective character. Jemini was in charge of writing lyrics that, in addition to narrating the success, attention, and life of an artist that have depth and emotion.

He talks about the opportunities we can choose or lose in life, about his own experiences, and metaphorically clarify about redemption and rebirth. The phrase “I was born again” is repeated multiple times, underscoring that the artist was born with the natural talent and ability to recite rap lyrics. He was born to express himself through his art and he prides himself on his skills.

The single “Born Again” is a celebration of hip-hop culture and the power of the music to express yourself and connect with others who share the same love for the music and art.

The sounds of this new hip-hop single is very upbeat, bouncy, and typical characteristic sounds like we are back in the early 2000s. This hip-hop sound has rhythms very contagious that makes you want to dance to the beat of this song. Jemini has developed his abilities as a lyricist and with this single he can demonstrate it.

The release of this single coincides with the 20th anniversary of Danger Mouse and Jemini’s 2003 debut LP and Danger Mouse’s official release on a record label – hip-hop cult classic, Ghetto Pop Life.

