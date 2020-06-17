Bruce Hornsby Announces New Album Non-Secure Connection Featuring Jamila Woods, Vernon Reid and Production by Justin Vernon, Shares New Song “My Resolve” Featuring James Mercer

Home News Aaron Grech June 17th, 2020 - 5:26 PM

Vocalist and pianist Bruce Hornsby has announced a new studio album titled Non-Secure Connection, which is set to be released on August 14, although it is available now for pre-order here. Hornsby has released the first new single from the project titled “My Resolve,” which features James Mercer of The Shins.

“My Resolve” features a nostalgic blend of baroque strings, catchy piano chords and an anthemic rhythmic section accented by its drum beat. The strings provide a sense of grandeur, while Hornsby and Mercer’s vocals give the song a triumphant feel.

Hornsby produced this album himself, with some assistance from Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Brad Cook, who has worked with Sharon Van Etten, Wayne Pooley, who has worked with Bon Iver and Tony Berg, who has worked with Phoebe Bridgers. This project also has guest appearances from Vernon, Jamila Woods, Leon Russell, Vernon Reid, Rob Moose and Hideaki Aomori. Hornsby has collaborated with Bon Iver in the past and appeared alongside the group during a 2017 Coachella appearance.

“The new album’s chromaticism and dissonance quotient is exactly twice as high (three songs featuring that language compared to one and a half on the last record),” the artist explained in a press release. “I feel like my music has never been a part of any trend that defined any era of music during my 34 years of doing this. I may be wrong, but that’s how it feels to me.”

The artist is best known for leading the soft rock outfit Bruce Hornsby and The Range during the 1980s and serving as a touring member of The Grateful Dead during the 1990s. As a solo artist he has performed a range of styles including classical, jazz, bluegrass, folk, Motown, gospel, rock, blues and jam music.

Non-Secure Connection track listing

1. Cleopatra Drones

2. Time, The Thief

3. Non-Secure Connection

4. The Rat King (featuring Rob Moose)

5. My Resolve (featuring James Mercer)

6. Bright Star Cast (featuring Jamila Woods and Vernon Reid)

7. Shit’s Crazy Out Here

8. Anything Can Happen (featuring Leon Russell)

9. Porn Hour

10. No Limits