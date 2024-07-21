Porter Robinson Shares Introspective New Single “Kitsune Maison Freestyle”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 21st, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Porter Robinson has shared a new single titled “Kitsune Maison Freestyle” in anticipation for his upcoming album SMILE! 😀 set to release July 26th, 2024, through MOM+POP. The ten track album featuring releases such as, “Knock Yourself Out XD,” “Cheerleader,” “Russian Roulette” and most recently, “Kitsune Maison Freestyle.”

“Cheerleader” and “Knock Yourself Out XD” have already skyrocketed in popularity. The Grammy nominated dance icon has been mixing many different styles with his authentic electronic sound. “Kitsune Maison” is a contemplation on fame and the internet. Specifically, how they intersect with fashion and the truth about fast trends. Robinson creates a dual conversation, both flaunting what he has, but also being honest about the dark truth of owning things. A journey of understanding one’s self-worth and having confidence with style.

This fall, Porter Robinson will be on a world tour to celebrate the release of SMILE! 😀. Starting in North American on August 29th, 2024, and ending South America. The tour will last several months and includes a show at The Mann, September 13th, 2024.

Current Tracklist for Porter Robinson’s SMILE! 😀:

“Knock Yourself Out XD” “Cheerleader” “Russian Roulette” Unreleased Track Four Unreleased Track Five “Kitsune Maison Freestyle” Unreleased Track Seven Unreleased Track Eight Unreleased Track Nine Unreleased Track Ten

