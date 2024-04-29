Porter Robinson Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2024 - 6:12 PM

Grammy nominated artist Porter Robinson announces a five continent world tour that includes stops in 30 plus North American cities, Europe and Asia in support of the artist’s highly anticipated third studio album SMILE! 😀, which will be released on July 26 through Mom + Pop.

Robinson will debut a completely new live production including a full live band during his SMILE! 😀 World Tour, after first experimenting with the band format at his own sold out Second Sky festival and again in 2023 at Coachella’s main stage.

The SMILE! 😀 World Tour will kick off on August 29 in Boston, with notable stops along the way including Forrest Hills in New York on August 31 and Hollywood Bowl on October 11 before heading onto an Asian run, which spans nine cities beginning in November.

SMILE! 😀 North American Tour

8/29 -30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/31 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

9/5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/6 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

9/7 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

9/10 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

9/11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

9/14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

9/17 – Montreal, BC – MTELUS

9/19 – Toronto, BC – HISTORY

9/21 – Toronto, BC – HISTORY

9/22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

9/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

9/26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

9/27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/30 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

10/1 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

10/8 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/13 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

10/17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater

10/24 – Sacramento, CA – Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre

10/25 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/29 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

10/31 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

11/1 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

11/2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

