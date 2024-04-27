Zeal & Ardor Announce New Album GREIF For August 2024 Release, Share New Single “to my ilk”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 27th, 2024 - 11:20 PM

Swiss avant-garde metal band Zeal & Ardor have announced their fourth studio album GREIF set for a release on August 23. For the longest time, the project was headed solely by Manuel Gagneux. On this album, Gagneux assembled an outfit of musicians to help execute his ideas to reality. Though Gagneux remains directly hands-on taking the musical direction of GREIF as he will be the primary songwriter. Joined by a full band, featuring Marc Obrist and Denis Wagner on vocals, Tiziano Volante on guitar, Lukas Kurmann on bass and Marco Von Allmen on drums, GREIF aims to explore the palette of emotions that runs through the human psyche as they try to get through their day.

The title, GREIF is inspired by an annual tradition in Gagneux’s hometown of Basel, Switzerland. A mythical hybrid creature parades through the streets for the children in symbolism of Basel’s working people balking at the oppressive elite on its other side. Given the animal’s amalgam of energies and physicality, the name proved appropriate.

In show of promotion of the new album, Zeal & Ardor have shared the first single off of the album “to my ilk”. The song itself is rather fitting given the band’s more unconventional nature. Instead of anticipating a fast tempo aggressive banger, this song slows down and utilizes musical traditions found in blues and soul music. The combination of subtle guitar and Gagneux’s melodic voice is enhanced by the choral background that makes its introduction all the more noticeable.

In a press release from AtomicSplitter PR, Gagneux elaborated on the direction of GREIF:

“I wanted to expand upon what we had and introduce new colors. There are angry and accusatory moments, but there’s also some solace and happiness. I’m widening the palette of colors we have to paint with. These avenues we haven’t tried.”

GREIF is set for release on August 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records.

GREIF Tracklist:

The Bird, the Lion and the Wildkin Fend You Off Kilonova Are you the only one now? Go home my friend Clawing out Disease 369 Thrill Une ville vide Sugarcoat Solace Hide in Shade to my ilk

Watch the visualizer “to my ilk” below: