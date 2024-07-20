The Airborne Toxic Event Announces New Album Glory for September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Glory”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 20th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

The band, The Airborne Toxic Event, released their new single “Glory,” a song set to be on the band’s upcoming album of the same name. “Glory” is a vulnerable track seemingly centered around heartbreak, with emotional lyrics. The song has an interesting beat driven by drums and keys. The song can be streamed, or you can check out the lyric video on YouTube.

“The journey through the world that you document through songwriting is not manageable,” shares frontman Mikel Jollett. “It just happens. I get in certain moods and all I want to hear is a person singing the thing I’m feeling. Even if the thing I’m feeling is so fucked up. It’s a relief. I don’t know why that’s true. But it is.”

The Airborne Toxic Event’s album, Glory, is set to be released on September 6th via Little Tokyo. This is the band’s first album since their 2020 release, Hollywood Park. Pre-save the album Glory here.

The Airborne Toxic Event will be touring in support of their new album, starting on September 5th in Salt Lake City, Utah. They’ll be bringing Tyler Ramsey, Near Beer, and Brigette Calls Me Baby as openers for the tour. They will also be making their first appearance in the U.K. in 8 years, with a show at the O2 Academy in London on March 19th, 2025. More information on their tour can be found on their website.

GLORY TRACKLIST:

1) Our Own Thunder Road

2) Hole in my Heart

3) So You Think You Know the Difference?

4) Frank Pigg

5) Jenny

6) Note to Self

7) It Never Happened at All

8) Glory

9) The Walk

Glory Album Artwork:



