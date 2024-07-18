ScHoolboy Q’s Toronto Show Canceled, Suggests Drake Behind Cancelation

Home News Sarah Faller July 18th, 2024 - 3:31 PM

Recently rapper ScHoolboy Q was scheduled to perform in Toronto as a part of his Blue Lips Tour. However Q announced the cancellation of this tour stop along with a vague reference to Drake being somehow involved in the cancellation (via Stereogum).

ScHoolboy Q has been lightly involved in the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef clearly on Kendrick’s side. He was involved in the music video for Drake diss track that hit #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 “Not Like Us”, he was a part of Kendrick’s huge Juneteenth party performance with a very notable performance of “Not Like Us”, Q was also rumored to be the person who encouraged J. Cole to back out of the Kendrick and Drake feud before it got personal.

This support of Kendrick Lamar is rumored to be the reason for Q’s cancellation of his Toronto show, Drake’s hometown. Especially because the cancellation came the night before the show, and was announced by ScHoolboy Q via X along with the statement that the Canadian police don’t want anyone from TDE performing. TDE is the entertainment company that both Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q are signed to. The Drake caused cancellation rumors could also be because ScHoolboy Q was scheduled to perform at History the live music venue that Drake opened.

