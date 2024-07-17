Johnny Marr & The Healers Announce 21st Anniversary Edition Of Boomslang For September 2024 Release, Shares Previously Unreleased Track “All Out Attack”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 17th, 2024 - 9:14 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

Johnny Marr & The Healers have released the special edition reissue of their debut album Boomslang, set for release on September 20th. Celebrating the 21st anniversary of its original 2003 release, this reissue is more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Alongside the album’s 11 original tracks, fans will be treated to seven previously unreleased songs, including “All Out Attack.”

The special edition of Boomslang promises a rich exploration of Marr’s creative journey. The new material included in this release, such as “The Way That It Was,” “Get Me Wrong,” “A Woman Like You,” and a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right,” offers fans a deeper look into the band’s unique soundscape.

The track’s lyrics delve into themes of resilience and defiance, echoing Marr’s own journey through the music industry.

“We stand tall, against the tide,

In the face of all that’s wrong, we won’t hide.

All out attack, no turning back,

We’ll find the light, in the darkest track.”

Reflecting on the creation of Boomslang, Marr shared, “We holed ourselves up in our own otherworld and experimented with different ways to write, record, and think; guitars and percussion all together in a room, and programming with new technology from the electronic scene. Everything was about discovery. Twenty years on, I’m pleased we created the music and this new release of Boomslang has given me the opportunity to revisit it and present some songs that we weren’t able to include the first time around. The Healers was something special that happened to me and I’m grateful that it did. A special group of people in a special moment in time.”

The Healers, formed by chance after Marr met drummer Zak Starkey at a Who concert in 1999. Along with bassist Kula Shaker and percussionist Alonza Bevan, they crafted a sound inspired by influences like Boards of Canada, Neu and Bert Jansch. The band’s ethos was to create an interesting rock record to space out to—a goal they undoubtedly achieved with Boomslang.

The release of the album coincides with live performances coming up for Marr, as he continues the Spirit Power Tour through the summer. Following sold-out shows in the UK and performances at major festivals, Marr will also be touring in the US this fall.

Boomslang Track List:

The Last Ride Caught Up Down On The Corner Need It You Are The Magic InBetweens Another Day Headland Long Gone Something To Shout About Bangin’ On

Boomslang 2024 Previously Unreleased Songs

12. The Way That It Was

13. All Out Attack

14. Get Me Wrong

15. Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right

16. A Woman Like You

17. You Are The Magic (Union Mix)

18. Get Me Wrong (Instrumental Version)