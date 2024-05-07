Johnny Marr & James Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 3:01 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Johnny Marr and James announced a joint tour of North America, which starts at the end of summer. The tour sees both artists visiting New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and a dozen other cities. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com. Marr and his fellow and James first toured together in 1985, when James supported the Smiths on the Meat Is Murder tour. In a press release, Marr discussed that tour by stating: “We admired them and even did one of their songs in our set. I’ve been a fan of theirs ever since and being out on tour again after 40 years is a really great thing.”

James adds with: “We were met with such generosity and kindness that it changed our DNA. Co-headlining an American tour with the true Gent and genius that is Johnny Marr, is an honor and pleasure. We look forward to making magic together.”

Johnny Marr and James Tour Dates

9-17 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

9-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9-21 Seattle, WA – The Moore

9-22 Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

9-23 San francisco, CA – The Warfield

9-25 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

9-29 Austin, TX – Stubb’s

9-30 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

10-1 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10-3 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10-4 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

10-6 Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

10-8 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10-10 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

10-11 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10-13 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus

10-14 Toronto, Ontario – History

10-15 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

10-17 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10-18 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

