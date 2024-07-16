Frank Black Announces Winter 2025 ‘Teenager Of The Year’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 3:18 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Pixies’s Frank Black will celebrate the 30 anniversary of his sophomore solo album, Teenager of the Year, by performing it in full on a North American Tour next year. The tour will see Black joined by some if the musicians who played on Teenager of the Year, including Eric Drew Feldman, Lyle Workman, and Nick Vincent.

The U.S. run kicks off with a pair of shows in San Francisco in mid January and also includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn and other cities. A Live Nation ticket pre sale is set for Thursday, July 18 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster by using the code STRUM. A public ticket on sale will be happening on Friday, July 19.

Teenager Of The Year North American Tour Dates

1/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

1/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

1/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum

1/19 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

1/22 – Denver, CO – The Paramount

1/24 – Minneapolis, MN – TBA

1/25 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

1/26 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

1/28 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall

1/29 – Toronto, ON – History

1/31 – Boston, MA – Citizens House Of Blues

2/1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

