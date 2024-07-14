Between The Buried & Me’s Paul Waggoner Joins Sometime In February On Collaborative New Single “The Bad Fight”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 14th, 2024 - 3:40 PM

The instrumental duo Sometime in February collaborates with guitarist of Between The Buried & Me, Paul Waggoner for new single “The Bad Fight.” Featuring a plethora of style changes, all backed with classic metal, that takes the listener on a journey.

Sometime in February is known for their instrumental sound, Between The Buried & Me is a metal band of a similar progressive and experimental nature. Paul Waggoner joining for a collaboration is electric. After Between The Buried & Me recently separated with their drummer Dustie Waring, the band has been facing legal action. As well as a plethora of claims if “unsatisfactory” live shows, the comeback like this from Waggoner is promising for his, and the band’s future.

Sometime in February explains that “The Bad Fight” is built of a multitude of sounds, saying, “The song came together quickly, and as soon as it was written we knew we had to pull out all the stops for it. We asked our friend Paul Waggoner of Between the Buried and Me to feature on it with a guest solo that is pitch perfect. Eric Guenther of The Contortionist contributed keys, synths, and sound design to take it to the next level. Dan Briggs, also of BTBAM, sprinkled additional sound design on top. And of course, we love to feature saxophone when we can, so our friend Rich Castillo of The Callous Daoboys added his touch to create a tasteful layer.”

The music video, shot by Luke Gura, features a battle in a courtroom with Sometime in February and Paul Waggoner playing the instrumental. The vibrancy of the video, mixed with the constantly changing atmosphere set by the music, creates a wonderous experience of metal and sound.

Sometime in February Upcoming Tour Dates:

07/13/2014 – DRKMTTR – Nashville, TN

07/14/2014 – Mag Bar – Louisville, KY

07/16/2014 – Amityville Music Hall – Long Island, NY

07/17/2014 – Imperial Lounge – Richmond, VA

07/28/2014 – The Milestone – Charlotte, NC

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna