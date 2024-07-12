Rob Argent Of the Zombies Announces Retirement From Touring To Recover From Stroke

Home News Heather Mundinger July 12th, 2024 - 9:26 PM

As reported by Consequence, Rod Argent, the founder, keyboardist, and songwriter of The Zombies, has announced his retirement from touring after suffering a stroke. The 79-year-old musician was hospitalized but released the following day, and he will spend the next few months resting and recuperating, according to a statement from the band’s longtime management team.

All upcoming Zombies tour dates have been canceled, but the band’s second annual Begin Here Festival in St. Albans, UK, will proceed as planned in November. Fans with tickets to the canceled gigs are encouraged to hold on to them, as Argent’s bandmates hope to organize a series of tribute shows in his honor.

“Rod has asked us to convey that he has made the very difficult decision to immediately retire from touring in order to protect his health,” the statement reads. “He was already preparing to wind down his live performance schedule after health scares on recent tours… However, the stroke was an unmistakable warning sign that the risks are too great.”

In 2023, The Zombies released an album and embarked on a North American tour, and the band had been considering a 2024 farewell tour to celebrate their 1964 arrival in America, following a 2022 SXSW headline spot. The Zombies were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the year they also co-headlined a tour with Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys.

Despite stepping back from live performances, Argent will continue to be actively involved with The Zombies. “Rod still firmly intends to continue his other creative joy of writing and recording with The Zombies, and has already been back at his piano for some much-needed ‘Bach therapy,’” the statement adds.

Later this year, fans can look forward to a documentary about the band titled Hung Up on a Dream. Directed by Robert Schwartzman, the project is slated for both theatrical and streaming releases.